FY2022 EPS Estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2022

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVPGet Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.70). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $447.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.12. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,919,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,836 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,618,000 after acquiring an additional 891,194 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,273,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 718,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 419,483 shares during the last quarter.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

