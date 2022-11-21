FY2022 EPS Estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.70). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ PMVP opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $447.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.12. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $25.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.