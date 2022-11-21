FY2022 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Cut by Analyst

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.02. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.02 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.54.

PRU opened at $107.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

