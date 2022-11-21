FY2022 EPS Estimates for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Decreased by Oppenheimer

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for QuickLogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for QuickLogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QuickLogic’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

QuickLogic stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 10.3% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

