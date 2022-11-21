FY2022 EPS Estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Boosted by Zacks Small Cap

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.28). The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

RVPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

RVPH opened at $4.66 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prabhu Narayan acquired 50,000 shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

