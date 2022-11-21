FY2022 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Increased by Analyst

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Schlumberger Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97. The company has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.
Insider Activity at Schlumberger
In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $395,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 46,170 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 100,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,138,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,909,000 after acquiring an additional 102,587 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
