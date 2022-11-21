FY2022 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $7.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.56. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

SM Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 4.56. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SM Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

