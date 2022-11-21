FY2022 EPS Estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.21). The consensus estimate for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at TFF Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 40,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $172,693.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 217,360 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 284,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 31,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

