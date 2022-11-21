FY2022 EPS Estimates for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Increased by Analyst

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.99). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 140.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 838.5% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,326,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 751,540 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.