Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,757 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentex Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

