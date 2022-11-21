Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.32) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($2.32) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.26). The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

GKOS stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.26. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 262.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.