Green Thumb Industries Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

GTBIF opened at $12.98 on Monday. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

