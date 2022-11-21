GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GXO opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $105.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

