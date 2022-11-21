H World Group (HTHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 28th. Analysts expect H World Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. On average, analysts expect H World Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
H World Group Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ HTHT opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 0.93. H World Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.
About H World Group
H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H World Group (HTHT)
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.