H World Group (HTHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 28th. Analysts expect H World Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. On average, analysts expect H World Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 0.93. H World Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in H World Group by 1,002.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 303,864 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 735,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in H World Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after buying an additional 119,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in H World Group by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 370,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 110,829 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

