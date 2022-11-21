H World Group (HTHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, analysts expect H World Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. H World Group has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTHT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 112.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in H World Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in H World Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in H World Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

