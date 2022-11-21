Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,633 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,850. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $54.88.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

