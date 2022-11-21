Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 113,279 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN acquired 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $47.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

