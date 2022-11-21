HC Wainwright Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elys Game Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.24 on Monday. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 923.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 47.4% in the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

