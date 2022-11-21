HC Wainwright Weighs in on Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a current ratio of 8.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,813,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $53,649.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,224 shares of company stock worth $77,125. 27.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

