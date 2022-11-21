Head-To-Head Analysis: Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG)

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) and DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Science 37 and DNAPrint Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 1 4 0 2.80 DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science 37 presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 394.92%. Given Science 37’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than DNAPrint Genomics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 $59.60 million 1.48 -$94.33 million ($0.50) -1.52 DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Science 37 and DNAPrint Genomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DNAPrint Genomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Science 37.

Volatility and Risk

Science 37 has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and DNAPrint Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 -66.46% -72.32% -51.04% DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Science 37 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Science 37 beats DNAPrint Genomics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

