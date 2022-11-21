Head to Head Analysis: Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) & ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tremor International and ZW Data Action Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 1 3 0 2.75 ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tremor International presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.41%. Given Tremor International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

5.9% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Tremor International has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International 12.60% 9.41% 6.54% ZW Data Action Technologies -5.71% -10.44% -7.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tremor International and ZW Data Action Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $341.95 million 1.44 $73.22 million $0.26 25.96 ZW Data Action Technologies $47.33 million 0.58 -$2.75 million ($0.18) -4.26

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies. ZW Data Action Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tremor International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tremor International beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing and related value-added technical services, as well as strategic corporation management services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

