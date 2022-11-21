Head-To-Head Comparison: Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) versus P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Covalon Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $637.36 million 0.28 -$156.48 million N/A N/A Covalon Technologies $15.54 million 2.74 $18.58 million $0.51 3.31

Profitability

Covalon Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than P3 Health Partners.

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -25.23% -604.64% -57.94% Covalon Technologies 87.25% -13.17% -10.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for P3 Health Partners and Covalon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Covalon Technologies beats P3 Health Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. Its products include wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative products; and infection management products. The company offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company's direct sales force. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

