Head-To-Head Review: Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) vs. Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Centrica and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Centrica alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrica N/A N/A N/A Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrica $20.27 billion 0.32 $1.66 billion N/A N/A Altus Power $71.80 million 15.33 $5.91 million ($0.02) -352.82

This table compares Centrica and Altus Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Centrica has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Centrica and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrica 0 2 3 0 2.60 Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67

Altus Power has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 80.59%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Centrica.

Risk and Volatility

Centrica has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Centrica

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, home electrical, and gas and kitchen appliances; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; procurement and sale of LNG; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage and franchise network. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was founded in 1812 and is based in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.