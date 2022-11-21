HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 345,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $21,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.5 %

HQY opened at $61.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.