Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEINY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Heineken from €123.00 ($126.80) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Heineken from €116.00 ($119.59) to €114.00 ($117.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Heineken from €100.00 ($103.09) to €95.00 ($97.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Heineken from €106.00 ($109.28) to €86.00 ($88.66) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Heineken from €79.00 ($81.44) to €77.00 ($79.38) in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Heineken stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. Heineken has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $59.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

