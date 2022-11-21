Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.91 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

