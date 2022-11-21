Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $21,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,003 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

