HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $692,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HF Sinclair Price Performance

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,125 shares of company stock worth $3,104,353. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DINO opened at $63.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

