Hillenbrand, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hillenbrand in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE HI opened at $48.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 717.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200,936 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 9.8% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 50.9% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $328,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

