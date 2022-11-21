Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stake Trimmed by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

HZNP opened at $76.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

