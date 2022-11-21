IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.78.

IMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$2.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.06. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

