Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, November 25th

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, November 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 25th.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IDRA opened at $0.36 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

