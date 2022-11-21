Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, November 25th

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, November 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 25th.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of IDRA opened at $0.36 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
