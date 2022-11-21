Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.09) Per Share

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Inogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey forecasts that the medical technology company will earn ($2.09) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Inogen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Get Inogen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inogen Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $22.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.96. Inogen has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $36.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,866,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after purchasing an additional 201,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Inogen by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,084,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after buying an additional 553,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Inogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 44,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Inogen by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 74,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.