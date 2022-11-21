Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,035 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $22,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $212.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.14 and a beta of 1.52. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

