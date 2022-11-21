Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSVM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

XSVM stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

