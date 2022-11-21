iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 61,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 201,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,863,000.

Shares of IWC opened at $111.58 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.75 and a 52-week high of $150.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

