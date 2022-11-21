Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 888,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,788 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $22,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Jamf by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jamf from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

JAMF opened at $20.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

