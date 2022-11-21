Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.21) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.23). The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of VIGL opened at $13.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $462.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIGL. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

