Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Envista in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Envista Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

NYSE:NVST opened at $36.81 on Monday. Envista has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $32,532,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Envista by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Envista by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

