Jiayin Group (JFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.16 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 497.84%.

NASDAQ JFIN opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiayin Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jiayin Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jiayin Group worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

