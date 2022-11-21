Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after buying an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.29. The company has a market capitalization of $460.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

