Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.20 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.29. The company has a market cap of $460.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.