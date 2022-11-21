Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.29. The company has a market cap of $460.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

