Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after acquiring an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

