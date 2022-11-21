JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.56) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.01) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

MorphoSys Price Performance

Shares of MOR opened at €15.50 ($15.97) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.90. The company has a market cap of $529.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €16.08 ($16.57) and a twelve month high of €39.96 ($41.20).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

