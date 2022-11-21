JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €265.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €265.00 ($273.20) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.77% from the stock’s current price.
Rheinmetall Stock Up 2.8 %
RHM stock opened at €180.55 ($186.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €158.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €177.49. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €76.30 ($78.66) and a 12 month high of €227.90 ($234.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.49.
Rheinmetall Company Profile
