JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €265.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €265.00 ($273.20) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.77% from the stock’s current price.

Rheinmetall Stock Up 2.8 %

RHM stock opened at €180.55 ($186.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €158.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €177.49. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €76.30 ($78.66) and a 12 month high of €227.90 ($234.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.49.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

