JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,188,000 after buying an additional 6,302,962 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $196,562,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,473.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,124,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,774,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

