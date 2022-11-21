Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $227.00 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.46.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total value of $1,217,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total transaction of $205,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,994,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

