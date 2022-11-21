Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 135,863 Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) by 968.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,863 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevation Oncology were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elevation Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Elevation Oncology stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $21.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.55. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.55). Equities analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

