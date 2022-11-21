Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,816 Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $7,812,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $1,820,000. Equius Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth about $3,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZETA opened at $8.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 27,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $245,585.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,594,634 shares in the company, valued at $149,517,652.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,690 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $455,787.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,851,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,485,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 27,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $245,585.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,594,634 shares in the company, valued at $149,517,652.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,459. 46.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

