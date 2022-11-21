Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $43,000 in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in American Resources by 41.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 104.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Resources by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on American Resources to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday.

American Resources stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

